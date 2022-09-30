Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $41.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.36. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

