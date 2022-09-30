Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

