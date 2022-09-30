Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.