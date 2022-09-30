JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 4,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

About JD Bancshares

(Get Rating)

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

