JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Lowered to €11.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.80 ($14.08) to €11.70 ($11.94) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCDXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of JCDecaux to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.