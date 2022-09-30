Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jasper Therapeutics

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

