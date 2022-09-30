Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Modiv Stock Performance
MDV opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Modiv has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $89.99.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
