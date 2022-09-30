James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,279.24

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,279.24 ($15.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,085 ($13.11). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.20), with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.

James Latham Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £220.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at James Latham

In related news, insider Nick Latham acquired 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,148.55 ($11,054.31).

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

