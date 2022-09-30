Jackpot Price Tops $0.0132 (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Jackpot has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,003,855 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
