Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Jabil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 9,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

