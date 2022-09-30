J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Down 3.9%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.81 and last traded at $158.81. 18,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 776,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

