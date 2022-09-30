Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 8.53, but opened at 8.30. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 8.28, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

About Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.