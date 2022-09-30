Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441,022 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 3.2% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 782,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. 1,242,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,478,440. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

