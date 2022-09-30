Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
ISR opened at $0.22 on Monday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About Isoray
