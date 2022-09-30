iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.38% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $830,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

