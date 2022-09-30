iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IJR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

