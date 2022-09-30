iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,578,000.

IJH stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

