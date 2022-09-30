iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Divergent Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IJH stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.70.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

