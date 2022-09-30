iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.64

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.64 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 6108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWX. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,246,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,096 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,834 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

