iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $135.81

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.81 and last traded at $135.86, with a volume of 244705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

