iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 134,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.98. 94,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day moving average is $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.