iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.77. 81,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day moving average is $241.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

