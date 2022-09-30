iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $198.28 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

