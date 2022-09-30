iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,472 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.