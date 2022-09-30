iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAE. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 8,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,988. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

