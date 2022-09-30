iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 692,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.95. 5,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

