iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 7.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IMTM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.