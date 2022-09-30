iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 559,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,925,891 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $19.76.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

