iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Stake Boosted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Finland ETF makes up 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Shares of BATS EFNL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

