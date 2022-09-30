iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $49,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,351 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.