iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 48,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.