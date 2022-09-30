iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

