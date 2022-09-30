iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,887 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

