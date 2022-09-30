iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $79.33. 165,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.59 and a 12 month high of $111.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

