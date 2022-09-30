iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219,548 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 40.8% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. 1,902,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,641,398. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

