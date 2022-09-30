iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBTE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 585,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

