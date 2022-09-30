iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IBTE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 585,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $25.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
