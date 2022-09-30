iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 1.7% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,542,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,386. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $277.54 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.48.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

