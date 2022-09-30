iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 79,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,531. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
