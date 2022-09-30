iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 79,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,531. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

