iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,379. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

