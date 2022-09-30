iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

