iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 113,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 766.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

