Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,783 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

