Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 372,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,899,000 after buying an additional 12,835,559 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,040,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

