Investors Research Corp Trims Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $19,616,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. 14,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,942. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

