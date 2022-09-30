Investors Research Corp Takes $600,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,483 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 204,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,002. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

