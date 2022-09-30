Investors Research Corp Purchases 2,780 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 978.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

