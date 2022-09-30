Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.6% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 97,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

