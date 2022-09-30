Investors Research Corp Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.39. 77,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,818,268. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93. 3M has a 12 month low of $111.42 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

