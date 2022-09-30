Investors Research Corp Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 795,375 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.