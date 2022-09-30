Investors Research Corp Has $2.79 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,594. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

